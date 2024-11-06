Madanapalle Rythu Bazaar revived after 14 yrs

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): After lying dormant for 14 years, the Rythu Bazaar in Madanapalle was inaugurated jointly by Annamayya district Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran and MLA Shahjahan Basha on Tuesday, marking a milestone for local farmers and residents.

Officials from the marketing, agriculture, horticulture, revenue and municipal departments were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector Rajendran expressed commitment to further develop the Rythu Bazaar with facilities tailored to farmers' needs, including improved publicity to attract more visitors. Plans to enhance Komativani pond with amenities like a walking track, lighting and boating are also underway.

MLA Basha praised the efforts of the District Collector and Joint Collector in reviving the long-idle marketplace. He emphasised the importance of the bazaar, where farmers can now directly sell their produce without additional charges, creating a more accessible and profitable environment for them. Marketing assistant director Thyagaraju, acknowledged for his active role in the initiative, received commendation from Basha. Marketing AD Thyagaraju noted that special funds have been allocated to establish the Madanapalle Rythu Bazaar as a model market in the district. The bazaar is set to be fully accessible to the people within the next 10 days.

Municipal Commissioner Pramila, tomato market secretary Abhilash, Mulakacheruvu market secretary Jagadish, Agriculture AD Siva Sankar, Mandal agriculture officer Naga Prasad, tahsildar Chand Bee, TDP leaders SA Mastan, Nadella Vidyasagar, Musalikunta Nagaiah and others along with several farmers participated.