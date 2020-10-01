Madanapalli to get government medical college

Madanapalli medical college: Joint Collector M Markandeyulu along with Madnapalli sub-collector M Jahnavi on Wednesday held a meeting with the 48 farmers, who have agreed to hand over their lands to the government for setting up the medical college in Madanapalli.



Though Madanapalli is the biggest revenue division with 32 mandals of 66 mandals in Chittoor district comes under the division, it is remaining most backward. All these years, the people in the divisions are depending on Tirupati, 150-200 km away for better medical services, causing a lot of

hardship to the people in the division.

Against the backdrop, thanks to the efforts of Panchayat Raj minister P Ramachandra Reddy and his MP son Mithun Reddy, the government agreed to set up a medical college in Madanapalli and geared up the district administration for the college to come up this year itself, fulfilling the long pending dream of the people of the division in the western part of district.

About 75 acres required for the government medical college in which the government had proposed to acquire the 71 acre lands from the farmers holding DKT patta and the remaining was government land in Rachavetivaripalle, 6 km from Madanapalli town.

Joint Collector told the farmers that government will pay Rs 7.45 lakh per acre and double the amount for the land having borewell. He said the amount will be remitted in the farmers' bank account immediately after the government releases the funds for the land acquisition in a week.

Responding to the farmers request to provide job in the medical college to one of their family members for living as they have no other livelihood except cultivation which will be lost due to the land acquisition and also a house site for them, joint collector said their demands will be sent to government for favourable consideration. Before the meeting with the farmers in Madanapalli sub-collector office, Joint Collector along with Sub-Collector and Revenue officials inspected the lands in Rachavetivaripalli and verified the records.