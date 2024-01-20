Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games

JCS Nandikotkur Mandal Convener, YSRCP Young and Energetic Leader Mr. Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy will present the awards to the winners in the "Adudam Andhra" cricket finals to be held tomorrow on the occasion of celebration of his birthday. As part of Aadudam Andhra, Games organized across the state under the leadership of SAP Chairman Mr. Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy and trophies will be presented to the runners.

Appreciating Omkar Reddy's efforts to encourage rural level sportsmen and their latent skills, the organizing committee members of "Aadham Andhra" expressed their thanks.