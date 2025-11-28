Magic drain, an innovative pilot project executed in Pendurthi

Visakhapatnam: An adopting eco-friendly strategy and overcome sewage issues arising in rural regions, the State government introduced a ‘magic drain’ system in Pendurthi and Padmanabham mandals.

The pilot project launched in the rural areas of the undivided Visakhapatnam district aims to place a check on sewage stink, mosquito breeding and provide improved sanitation.

The trench designed for the new system allows sewage from households to seep into the ground directly.

The new system aids in overcoming absence of drainage infrastructure in villages and enhancing public health.

At a time wherein several villages’ lack of drains and sewage get into water resources, the magic drain system serves as an effective alternative.

Construction and maintenance of sewage canals in rural areas is a big challenge for the authorities concerned.

Problems like stagnant sewage and foul smell arise due to lack of proper drainage system and poor maintenance. As a result, mosquitoes breed, posing a threat to public health in rural areas.

To place a check to such problems, the state government introduced the magic drain concept for the first time.

Currently, these are initiated as pilot project in some villages of the district. Based on their success rate, the government is planning to build them in 106 gram panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

At present, magic drains have been launched in Reddipalli of Padmanabham mandal, and SR Puram of Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

As part of the new system that comes in three layers, a two-foot deep and two-foot wide drain is dug in the area. Five-inch thick cement slabs are laid on both sides of the drain. In the first layer of the drain, 65-75 mm pebbles are laid at a height of one foot.

On top of that, another 400 mm stones are laid for nine inches. And the third layer, 10-20-mm pebbles are laid on top. These magic drains also serve to be cost-effective.

According to officials, in the traditional method, the construction of a 100-meter canal costs about Rs.4 lakh.

However, the magic drain with the same dimensions costs only Rs.68,000 to 78,000. “We have undertaken pilot projects in Reddipalli and S.R. Puram in the district.

We are analysing the results. If all the factors are favourable, we will construct magic drains in other areas in future” said District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.