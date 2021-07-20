Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy raises pitch for airport in Ongole

Ongole : Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy called on Minister of Civil Aviation Jyothiraditya M Scindia at his office in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a representation to him with a request to establish a greenfield airport at Ongole.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghavareddy explained to the Union Minister that Prakasam district is known worldwide for its production of black galaxy granite, Ongole bulls, tobacco, chillies and also famous tourist destinations.

They also informed that due to the unavailability of the convenient transport facility for long-distance and foreign countries, the district is unable to get its portion in the development.

The MP recalled that Chief Minister and Union Civil Aviation Minister also agreed to establish the airport in the district earlier.

He said that the public is facing hardships in reaching Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada airports, which are at long distances and requested the Minister to sanction the Greenfield airport to Ongole.

Responding to the representation of the MP, the Union Minister assured that a favourable decision will be made and necessary action will be taken for the airport, informed the MP office in a press note.