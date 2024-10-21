Live
Maha Karthika Deepostavam to be held on Nov 15
SKDS president Dr Vennela and others releasing broachers of Maha Karthika Deepostavam, at MR function hall in Nellore on Sunday
Nellore: Simhapuri Karthika Deepostava Samithi (SKDS) is going to organise ‘Maha Karthika Deepostavam’ on a grand scale at Nellore Tank here on November 15.
Speaking at a meeting at MR Function Hall here on Sunday, SKDS president Dr Vennela said that they are expecting over one lakh women will participate in the programme, adding that elaborate arrangements are being made for the programme with help of police. She appealed the organisers to visit every house and motivate women to participate in the event to make it successful.
SKDS vice-president Koduru Jaya Prada informed the event will be inaugurated by Sri Ramananda Bharathi Swamy of Visakhapatnam city. Statues of Ramalingeswara Swamy and Ganapati will be installed on this occasion.
BJP leaders P Surendra Reddy, M Vyasaprasad, Koduru Jayaram, P Baskar, B Rangarajan, Nagalakshmi Umadevi and others were present.