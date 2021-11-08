Maha Padayatra continues with public support amid police curbs

Parchuru: The police tried to obstruct the 'Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra' by the farmers and members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi in the Parchuru Assembly constituency, in the names of restrictions. However, a large number of people continued to welcome the Padayatra and participated in it as long as they could, until it reached Inkollu from Parchuru on Sunday.

When the Maha Padayatra reached Parchuru on Saturday, the police issued notice to the leaders of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, including A Siva Reddy, G Tirupati Rao, PV Mallikharjuna Rao, R Sailaja, Puvvada Sudhakar and others citing that the High Court and the DGP of AP granted them the permission to perform the Padayatra with only 157 persons.

The police objected to the involvement of more than 2,500 people in the Padayatra, in the name of security and other law and order issues.

On Sunday morning, the Maha Padayatra started at Parchuru with the 157 persons, but the people started joining them along the way. In many places, the locals and the farmers working in the fields on both sides of the road extended their support to the Capital Amaravati and raised slogans like Save Amaravati Save Andhra Pradesh.

Hundreds of the people from Tanuku, Repalle and Vemuru Assembly constituencies also reached Parchuru and joined the members in the Padayatra.

he police, who tried to stop the Padayatra at various places, to streamline the traffic faced the ire of the public and the local MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao has to interfere again and again for the smooth continuation of the walk.

He informed the police that the public are voluntarily supporting the farmers from the Amaravati and following them to support the capital at Amaravati. Though the police try to explain that they are stopping the Padayatra just to make sure the traffic flow freely, the public and the leaders didn't buy their argument.

Apart from the TDP leaders from Parchuru, Kondapi MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy and leaders of other constituencies in the Prakasam district, the former MLA of Tanuku Arimilli Radhakrishna, former ZP chairperson of Krishna district Gadde Anuradha, Mullapudi Bapiraju, Vangaveeti Anuradha also participated in the Maha Padayatra. In the 20-kilometre Padayatra from Parchuru to Inkollu through Nutalapadu, Vankayalapadu, Pusapadu crossroad, Daggubadu, various villagers, leaders contributed Rs 10.07 lakh to meet the expenses of the long march.