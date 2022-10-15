Maha Padayatra faced severe resistance in Chagallu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers in Chagallu Mandal of Kovvur constituency, which is represented by the state home minister Taneti Vanitha, faced severe resistance on Saturday morning. A large number of YSRCP workers staged a protest.

They hoisted black balloons against the Amaravati march. A tense situation arose when YSRCP activists stood in the way of the farmers' march. Police were deployed in large numbers. They tried to control the crowd by placing barricades between the two groups.

The workers of Telugu Desam, BJP, Janasena CPI, and CPM parties supported the farmers and raised slogans that Amaravati should be the only capital. Hundreds of women also participated in this demonstration in support of the farmers. YSRCP activists raised slogans that three capitals are necessary for the development of the state. The YSRCP cadre roared on the Amaravati farmers saying go back.

Meanwhile, the fact that the police are giving permission to the rallies for both sides to demonstrate at the same time has become a topic of discussion. The police allowed the YSRCP leaders to protest by allowing them to disrupt the farmers' march in Nidadavole on Friday as well.

On this occasion, some suggest that if the other parties are given permission either after the farmers leave or before, there will be no room for tension. There is concern that due to the permission of face-to-face competitive demonstrations, there may be a disturbance of law and order in them.