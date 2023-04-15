'Maha padayatra' gets an encouraging response

Visakhapatnam: A 'maha padayatra' has been taken out by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) against the Centre's unwavering stand on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).



The maha padayatra commenced from two points. While a team of agitators began the rally from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp, the other group of protesters commenced their yatra from Pedagantyada Government Hospital.

Raising slogans and carrying flags, the protesters carried out the maha padayatra demanding the Union government to steer the VSP on a profitable track and withdraw its decision to sell the plant to private players.

The areas covered during the yatra include Sriharipuram, Malkapuram, BC Road, Kotha Gajuwaka and Old Gajuwaka.

Meanwhile, the other team of agitators passed via Kurmannapalem, Auto Nagar, Nattayapalem, NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam.

Hundreds of agitators met at Old Gajuwaka and from there they headed to Simhachalam where the 'maha padayatra' concluded.







