Mahakaleshwar temple at Rajahmundry famous for Bhasma Aarti

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Sri Mahakaleshwar temple at Rajamahendravaram has started performing the Bhasma Aarti (Abhisheka with cremation ash) to Lord Shiva. The Bhasma Aarti is performed to Lord Shiva only at Jyotirlinga Kshetra, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The Mahakaleshwar temple was built along with the crematorium and was inaugurated by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy in April 2022. Similar to Ujjain, Bhasma Aarti has become a specialty here as well. It is recognised as the first Mahakaleshwar temple in south India and Rajamahendravaram is known as the second Ujjain through the Mahabaleshwar temple.

Earlier, Rotary Charitable Trust chairman Pattapagalu Venkatarao visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and wanted to build such temple on the banks of the Godavari in Rajahmundry. Venkatarao already designed two Kailasabhoomi (modern crematorium) projects in Rajahmundry, initiated the construction of Mahakaleshwar temple in a two-acre plot at Gautama Ghat on the banks of Godavari.

The idols are beautifully shaped with granite, brought from Jaipur and Mahabalipuram. Women are not allowed to enter Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple during Bhasma Aarti. But, everyone are allowed here. Bhasma Aarti, and Ksheerabhisheka are performed in the early morning. At night, incense and Nakshatra Aarti are offered. There will be a palanquin seva on Monday evening.

Every morning, hundreds of devotees come to watch the Bhasmabhisheka performed traditionally from 4 am to 6 am. Ashes are collected from two Kailasa bhoomi crematoriums. The ashes of the deceased are wrapped in a white cloth and anointed by the priests to Mahakaleshwar Linga in the Garbhalayam. The devotees believe that the soul of every person who has died will attain ultimate peace through this abhisheka.

Venkata Rao said the temple was built to spread the fame of Rajamahendravaram across the country. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Shivarathri. The temple builder and officials said that extensive arrangements are being made.