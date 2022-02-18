Mahanandi Brahmotsavams to commence from Feb 27

Kurnool: Mahanandi temple Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said the temple authorities will organise six-day Mahanandi Brahmotsavams from February 27. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the EO said the devotees in large numbers would throng the temple during the Brahmotsavams.

He added the holy bath in Koneru, which was stopped due to Covid, would be resumed in a short period, said the EO. He said they were making all necessary arrangements for providing hassle-free darshan for devotees.

The EO said that several changes would be made regarding staff uniforms and others. Under any circumstances, the corrupt staff would never be spared, they would face serious consequences, Chandrasekhar Reddy said. He further said that some discrepancies have been noted in coconut selling centres.

Regarding the difference in the stock, memos were served to two staff, he said and ordered the staff to bring to his notice if they find any lapses in administration. Some staff has complained that inferior quality Pulihora was supplied to devotees. Responding to it, the EO said that he will pursue the issue and take necessary action.