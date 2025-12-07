Mahanati Savitri’s birth anniv celebrated

Tirupati: Legendary actress Savitri birth anniversary celebrated with great enthusiasm by Rayalaseema Rangasthali a city based cultural organization here on Saturday.

On the occasion, they paid floral tributes and remembered her contributions to cinema. During the event, two actors were honored with the Mahaanati Savitri Awards, recognizing their outstanding performances.

Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, praised Savitri for her versatile roles and exceptional acting skills in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. He acknowledged her as a beloved figure who earned the lasting admiration of audiences.

K N Raja, Subramanyam Reddy, Kaspa Padmanabham, Brahmananda Reddy, Muni Krishna Yadav, Rajasekhar Reddy, Sambola Harinath and Kesavulu Reddy were present.