HPV vaccination drive commences

Guntur: A programme to administer Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was launched at the Brindavan Gardens Urban Health Centre here by Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she stated that the vaccine will be administered only to girls aged 14 years and that it helps in the prevention of cervical cancer.

She informed that the vaccine is currently being administered at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Health Centres (UHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), district hospitals and GGH.

She further said that the vaccination programme will continue for 90 days and the vaccine will be given on all days except Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The market price of the vaccine is approximately Rs 4,000, but the Government is providing it free of cost. She urged everyone to make use of this opportunity and stated that around 14,000 girls in the district are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, DMHO Dr K Vijayalakshmi said that the vaccine is completely safe and 0.5 ml will be administered in the left upper arm. After vaccination, a marking will be made on the left index finger.

District immunization officer Dr K Sravan, DPMO K Sujatha, district malaria officer Subbarayan, medical officer Dr Vaishnavi were among those who participated.