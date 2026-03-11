Long-term plans in place for water conservation

Visakhapatnam: The city can conserve waterresources and provide long-term sustainable water supply by designing and implementing a comprehensive water security plan, mentioned District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Speaking at the workshop on 'Capital Investment Planning for Water Sector' organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Tuesday, the Collector said, “The responsibility of conserving water resources and effectively utilising them not only rests on the government but also requires coordinated participation of people, institutions and all sections of society.”

The Visakhapatnam District Collector opined that water security is one of the most important challenges the cities face in the wake of rapid urbanisation and climate change.

Further, the District Collector stated that water security can be ensured for future generations through comprehensive strategic plans along with concrete measures like rainwater conservation, groundwater recharge and water conservation.

However, Visakhapatnam is at the forefront in implementing sustainable development programmes, he added.

Also, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that the suggestions and opinions shared in the conference will help in strengthening the water management strategy in the city.

He appealed to the people to save every drop of water and work together to build a sustainable Visakhapatnam with water security.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, officials from various departments shared the dais.