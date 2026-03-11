Outreach programme focuses on PMFME, PMMSY

Visakhapatnam: Asper the directives of Ministries of finance, an outreach and awareness programme on PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was organised by Bank of India on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam zonal manager Nikesh Kumar Sinha and N Seetaram were present at the programme that highlighted the benefits of the schemes and encouraged entrepreneurs and fishers.

Marking the occasion, 19 sanction letters under PMMSY and 36 sanction letters under PMFME were distributed to the beneficiaries.