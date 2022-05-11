Mahila Commission flayed for ignoring Telugu Mahila

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Parliament segment Telugu Mahila president Chennupati Usha Rani took strong exception to the AP State Mahila Commission for not inviting the members of Telugu Mahila when the Commission organised a roundtable on the atrocities against women in the State.

Addressing the media at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Usha Rani said that Telugu Mahila members are responding even before the government when atrocities are taking place against women in the State. She said that people expected Mahila Commission to be above politics. The Commission should have invited members of all women's associations including Telugu Mahila president, she opined.

Usha Rani recalled that during the three-year rule of YSRCP, there were 1,500 sexual harassments and 800 rapes across the State. The State has become Ganjayandhra Pradesh, Atyacharandhra Pradesh and Nerandhra Pradesh, she lamented.

State Telugu Mahila vice-president Shaik Asha said that it was regretful that Mahila Commission did not invite Telugu Mahila representatives to the meeting. She demanded apology from Vasireddy Padma for the lapse.

Vijayawada parliament segment organising secretary Banka Nagamani and State Telugu Mahila organising secretary Madala Rajyalakshmi also participated.