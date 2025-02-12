Mahindra BE 6 & XEV9E car launched

Anantapur: MGB Mobiles, Mahindra showroom Anantapur launched Mahindra BE 6 & XEV9E in the Mahindra New Electric BEV segment.

MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani, General Manager (Sales) Vamsi Krishna, General Manager (Service) Ramakrishna, Sales Manager C Mastan Vali Khan and office staff participated in this event.

Speaking about the BE 6 & XEV9E vehicle, MGB Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani said it has Z class security with 5 cameras. Auto parking facility is available and 0% Life TAX as per AP government. The ex-showroom price of these cars starts from Rs 18.9 lakh and is available in 8 colours.