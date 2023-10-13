Mahindra Holidays plans to construct 3 hotels in Vizag

Vijayawada: Chairman of Mahindra Holidays and Tech Mahindra MD & CEO C P Gurnani on Thursday called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office.

Mahindra Gold and Resorts wing of the Mahindra group has come forward to construct three 5 to 7-star hotels in Visakhapatnam and two other cities at a cost of Rs 250 crore each.

Gurnani said they were preparing to lay the foundation stone for hotels in the next two months.

The Chief Minister explained about the steps being taken to encourage tourism sector in the state.

Mahindra Gold & Resorts wing of Mahindra group global head and Administration Vice President CVS Varma, Club Mahindra COO Santosh Raman and Tech Mahindra Vijayawada Admin Manager B Jayapal were also present.