Main culprits will be arrested: Dinakar

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief official spokesperson and 20 point programme chairman Lanka Dinakar said that big heads behind the supply of adulterated ghee to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati would be arrested soon and the Special Investigation Team would track the case. He said the investigation continues on supply of adulterated ghee to TTD for making the Prasadams of the holy temple.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dinakar said a special investigation team was formed as per the direction of the Supreme Court and it is collecting all evidence. He said the SIT arrested Bipin Jain and Samil Jain of Roorkee’s Bhole Baba Dairy and some others and they would be produced in the court.

He said all facts related to supply of adulterated ghee to TTD will come out in due course of investigation, said Lanka Dinakar.