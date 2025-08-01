Maintain cleanliness at Anna Canteens

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said severe action will be taken against the managers of Anna Canteens if they failed to maintain cleanliness.

The Commissioner who inspected the Anna Canteens here on Thursday was irked after finding some canteens were not clean. She said the canteens should be properly maintained to ensure cleanliness and hygiene and any lapses will be taken seriously.

Later the Commissioner held a meeting with the Anna Canteen managers in the corporation office. She insisted on cleaning the canteens daily in the morning before the supply of food items and the toilets also should be properly maintained.