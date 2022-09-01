Major accident averted despite bus topples over flood water in Anantapur

A fatal accident was narrowly avoided in Kotnoor of Hindupur mandal of Anantapuram district in Andhra Pradesh. Due to the heavy rains in the upper part of the district, the streams and bends are overflowing.



A private bus carrying 40 workers from Hindupuram to Gorantla via Kotnur village overturned due to rising flood water. An accident was avoided when the alert driver stopped there without going ahead.



The passengers noticed the accident and immediately got off the bus and reached the shore to save their lives. The locals pulled the bus out with the help of a crane.