Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala

A train track broke near Eepurupalem railway station in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district. A major accident was averted tie Sangamitra express train...

A train track broke near Eepurupalem railway station in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district.

A major accident was averted tie Sangamitra express train near Eepurupalem railway station in Cheerala mandal of Bapatla district after a key man noticed the track broke.

The key man who noticed it immediately to the superiors and inturn the officials stopped the train. Later, the staff carried out the repairs and restored the train services as usual. Due to this, many trains were delayed for about half an hour.

