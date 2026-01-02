‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ new poster sets the screen on fire

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has ushered in the New Year with a bang, unveiling a brand-new poster from his much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The latest visual has instantly gone viral, making the festive season even more special for his fans. Sporting a vibrant red shirt paired with denim, Pawan Kalyan is seen carrying a vintage boombox and a shotgun, effortlessly blending retro flair with raw attitude. The poster highlights his trademark swagger, setting expectations high for a stylish, high-octane entertainer.

Directed by Harish Shankar, known for presenting Pawan Kalyan in his most charismatic and impactful avatars, the film promises a perfect fusion of mass appeal and contemporary action. The director’s sharp detailing and the actor’s screen presence have already created massive buzz through the promotional material released so far. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being mounted on a grand scale, aiming to deliver a visually rich and energetic action drama.

Fueling the hype further is the phenomenal response to the film’s first single, “Dekhenge Saala.” Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has emerged as a chart-topper, dominating music platforms and becoming a crowd favourite. Its infectious rhythm has played a crucial role in elevating the film’s promotional momentum.

The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, adding glamour and depth to the narrative. With strong technical backing, mass appeal, and a stylish presentation, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up as one of the most awaited Summer 2026 releases in Telugu cinema.