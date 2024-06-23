Major challenge awaits new TTD EO

Tirupati : As the TTD is giving priority to paid darshan (Arijit Seva) and increasing quota of darshan tickets to VIPs, providing hassle-free and comfortable darshan to common pilgrims turned a major challenge to the new Executive Officer, J Shyamala Rao. During Covid time, TTD had introduced virtual Arjita Sevas (payment basis) for the benefit of devotees. But after the pandemic was over, TTD had resumed Arjita Sevas for darshan on payment basis. It continued virtual Sevas also, providing the ticket holders special entry (along with Rs 300 ticket holders) to boost up it’s revenue, which was affecting poor pilgrims, who can’t pay to have darshan.

It is to be seen whether TTD will withdraw virtual Arjita Sevas to provide more darshan time to common pilgrims.

Similarly, a year ago the temple management had increased quota of VIP darshan to elected representatives like MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Ministers and also TTD Trust Board members. This was reportedly done solely keeping an eye on 2024 elections. The substantial increase of VIP break darshan curtailed darshan timings meant for common pilgrims to a great extent.

The VIP break darshan, which was extended from three hours to five hours, made common pilgrims to face lot of inconvenience as the waiting time for darshan substantially gone up.

Break darshan timing from 8 am to 1 pm daily from last one year shows that the TTD management is interested more on VIPs and taking care of political leaders at the cost of common pilgrims. But reverting VIP quota to earlier position, thus limiting VIB break darshan timings to 2 to 3 hours and to allot more time for common pilgrims is a major challenge to TTD. However, CM is keen on providing more time to common pilgrims by minimising VIP break darshan.