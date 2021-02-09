Major fire broke out in RK colour lab in Kurnool

Kurnool: A major fire broke out in the first floor RK colour lab. According to information, the fire broke out due to short circuit at 4.00 am. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought to control. Fortunately no human loss was reported but cameras, video cameras, computers, chips and hard disks were reduced to ashes.

The flames even spread to adjacent shops. A Bangalore lamination shop located adjacent to RK colour lab was totally reduced to ashes. Even a Raghavendra Ramesh shop was partially damaged.

Property loss is estimated in lakhs, it is said.