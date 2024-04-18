Major setback for TDP as 75 families in Ramachandrapuram village join YSRCP in Allagadda

In a shocking turn of events, the TDP party in Allagadda Constituency suffered a major setback as 75 families in Ramachandrapuram village, Dornipadu Mandal, decided to switch their allegiance to the YSR party. The decision was announced by prominent leaders Chaudhaya, Prasad, Neti Balaram (Ex.Mptc), and Sayamma (Former Sarpanch) of the village.

The defection was marked by a formal joining ceremony in which Shri.Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Shri.Gangula Sudarshan Reddy, and Maria Bhuma Kishore Kumar Reddy, along with Mandal YCP leaders, activists, and supporters were present to welcome the new members into the party.

This move is seen as a big blow to the TDP party in the region, as the defection of such a significant number of families highlights the growing popularity of the YSR party in the area. The decision of these families to switch sides could have a significant impact on the upcoming elections in the Constituency, and it will be interesting to see how the TDP party reacts to this development.