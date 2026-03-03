Major temples in Nandyal dist to remain closed today

Nandyal: In view of Tuesday's (March 3) lunar eclipse, the managements of prominent pilgrimage centres in Nandyal district, including Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Ahobilam and Omkara Kshetram, have announced closure of the temples.

Executive Officer Srinivasa Rao of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Srisailam, informed that the temple will remain closed from 6 am to 7.30 pm on the day. All arjitha sevas are suspended and tickets for the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramaramba were suspended for the day. The closure will also apply to associated sub-shrines under the Devasthanam’s administration.

The temple will open briefly at 3 am for early morning rituals and devotees will be permitted Alankara Darshan of the Lord and the Goddess only between 4.30 am and 5.30 am. Subsequently, the temple doors will close at 6 am and reopen at 7.30 pm after the eclipse for temple purification and evening rituals. Darshan will be available to devotees from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

Also, Anna Prasadam distribution at Srisailam also cancelled for the day. Temple authorities have appealed to devotees to note the revised schedule and cooperate with the administration.