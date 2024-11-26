Make AP solar hub: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure that every home and office in the state generates and utilises solar power to transform the state into a solar power generation hub.

The Chief Minister urged the implementation of plans to harness solar power to its full potential, taking advantage of the state's favourable weather conditions for optimal results. People who install solar power systems on their rooftops should receive "free power" and earn additional income from the surplus energy generated, he said. The government has taken up a pilot project in Kuppam where 50,312homeowners have expressed willingness to set up solar panels and registered their names. Already solar panels on 4,961 houses have been set up.

According to officials, over six lakh people in the state have so far shown interest to have solar panels. The officials said that 2,186 offices were identified to set up solar panels to generate 2.62 lakh kw power and save Rs 349 crore per annum. They said that they are making efforts to set up solar panels to 20.38 lakh houses of SCs, STs under PMSTMBY. They said solar panels to be set up to 14.94 lakh agricultural pump sets. About 132 villages will be transformed as solar villages soon.

Andhra Pradesh has set a target of implementing the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana scheme in 30 lakh households, offering subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for installing a 3-kilowatt solar system, which costs up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Over 70,000 applications have been received for the Surya Ghar scheme.

Additionally, installing solar panels in all government offices could help the state save nearly Rs 379 crore in electricity bills. A total of 2,186 government offices have been identified for solar panel installation, costing Rs 262 crore and generating over 2.62 lakh kilowatts of power. The project will be executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).