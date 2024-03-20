Live
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
- IT Ministry, NIXI to unveil BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- IPL 2024: Massive setback for Mumbai Indians; Suryakumar Yadav fails to clear fitness test, to miss a few matches
Just In
Make foolproof arrangements for ballot boxes: JC
Highlights
Joint Collector Kethan Garg has asked returning officers to make foolproof arrangements for the security of ballot boxes in the counting rooms in the JNTUA premises
Anantapur: Joint Collector Kethan Garg has asked returning officers to make foolproof arrangements for the security of ballot boxes in the counting rooms in the JNTUA premises. Addressing a review meeting at the Collector's conference hall here on Tuesday, he asked the returning officers to make proper arrangements for safeguarding the ballot boxes.
He directed the staff to make arrangements for parking, reception centre, strong room, counting halls and prepare maps relating to arrangements.
DRO G Ramakrishna Reddy, coordinating superintendent Ravi Kumar, ROs G Venkatesh, V Srinivasa Reddy, Rambhoopal Reddy, Karuna Kumari, Vasanthi Babu and Vennela Sreenu attended the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT