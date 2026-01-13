Make full use of welfare schemes: Collector

Anantapur: District In-charge Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma on Monday called upon persons with disabilities and transgender persons to make full use of the various welfare and empowerment schemes being implemented by the State government.

Participating in a special camp organised under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at the District Collectorate premises, Sharma said the government has taken focused initiatives to ensure empowerment, livelihood opportunities, and social security for persons with disabilities and the transgender community.

As part of the camp, organised by the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens, the In-charge Collector distributed identity cards and certification documents to eight transgender persons.

Addressing the gathering, he said the government has introduced measures such as pensions, issuance of identity cards, and facilitation of ration cards to ensure social inclusion and financial security for transgender persons.

He further stated that the government is also providing training programmes aimed at improving employability, including subject-oriented coaching for competitive examinations, digital skills, communication skills, career guidance, and motor skills training. Eligible and interested beneficiaries were urged to proactively avail these opportunities to improve their livelihoods and integrate into the mainstream workforce.

Sharma reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring that welfare schemes reach all deserving sections of society and directed officials to extend necessary support and guidance to beneficiaries at every stage. Assistant Director of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens Archana, Collectorate Administrative Officer Alexander, and other officials were present during the programme.