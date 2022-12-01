Make President Murmu programme a success, officials told

Vijayawada (NTR District): General Administration (GAD) Principal Secretary R Mutyala Raju asked the officials to make President Drowpadi Murmu visit a success by coordinating with one another.

He inspected the President's civic reception arrangements at Poranki Murali Gardens along with Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and MLC and CM's programme coordinator Talasila Raghu Ram on Thursday.

During inspection, the Principal Secretary explained about the President's programme. He said that President Murmu will reach Vijayawada on December 4 and attend a felicitation programme at Poranki. He asked the higher officials to ensure no protocol issue is raised since many higher officials and public representatives are likely to attend the programme.

GAD will issue passes to all the VIP and public representatives, he added. Mutyala Raju further instructed for setting up barricades and removal of unnecessary speed breakers. Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha told the officials to arrange greenrooms for the VIPs at airport and venue. The officials concerned were asked to make available doctors at nearby hospitals.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao insisted on following all the regulations without fail during the President's visit. Krishna district Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, Protocol Director Bala Subramanyam Reddy, Additional Director Sharma, ASP Ramanjaneyulu and others accompanied the Principal Secretary during inspection.