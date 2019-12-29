Trending :
Make proposed bandh on Jan 8 a success: CPI

CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar urged the people make the proposed bandh on January 8 a grand success.

Guntur: CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar urged the people make the proposed bandh on January 8 a grand success. He addressed a press held at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavanam in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lashed out at the anti- labour policies of the NDA government whjich led to economic slowdown. A number of industries were closed and lakhs of workers lost their jobs in the country, he lamented.

He said that the life of common man became miserable. He said to register protest against the anti-worker and anti-people's policies, they were holding protests on January 8.

CPM leader Nethaji,MCPI(U) leader Tumati Shivaiah, MCI(ML) New Democracy leaderRavi,CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri were among those participated.

