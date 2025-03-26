Make use of tax waiver, property owners told

Rajamahendravaram: In a major relief to property tax defaulters, the State government has issued orders granting a 50 per cent waiver on interest for pending property tax dues, said Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg.

He urged the taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity and clear their dues before March 31, 2025.

As per the municipal regulations, property tax and vacant land tax must be paid on time, with the first half-yearly instalment due by the end of June and the second by the end of December.

If payments are delayed, a 2 per cent monthly interest is levied. In response to multiple requests from taxpayers and to improve revenue collection, the government has announced that those who pay their outstanding dues in a lump sum by March 31, 2025, will receive a 50 per cent waiver on the interest accrued.

The order, issued under G.O. Ms. No. 46, M.A. & U.D. (C2) Department, is applicable to all municipalities and municipal corporations. According to the order, taxpayers can settle both arrears from previous financial years and the current year’s dues in one payment to claim the interest waiver benefit. This waiver also extends to those who have already cleared their taxes but paid interest earlier in this financial year the waived amount will be adjusted against future tax payments.