Live
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
- MLC Amer Ali Khan congratulated
- Camp to identify needs of disabled held
Just In
Mala Mahanadu protests against SC categorisation
- A rally was taken out by Mala Sanghala JAC opposing the Supreme Court judgment on the SCs categorisation
- Mala Mahanadu activists enforce bandh in Mangalagiri
Guntur : Mala Mahanadu national president Golla Aruna Kumar demanded the Centre to withdraw the SCs categorisation immediately as it created a rift in the SCs. He warned that communal forces would have to pay a price for it.
He addressed a rally conducted by the Mala Sanghala JAC opposing the Supreme Court Judgment on the SCs categorisation here on Wednesday, as a part of nationwide bandh.
The Mala Sanghala JAC leaders sat on the road at the NTR Bus Station and Ambedkar Statue at Lodge Centre. They stopped the RTC buses and registered their protest. They raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and the SCs categorisation. Mala Mahanadu Ikya Vedika state president and High Court advocate Gurram Rama Rao led the protests.
They stopped school and college buses and raised slogans against the SCs categorisation. Rama Rao warned that SC judgment is against the Constitution and said that they will continue their agitation till the SCs categorisation is withdrawn.
Earlier, Mala Mahanadu activists enforced bandh in Mangalagiri.