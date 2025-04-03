Live
- Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP
- Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag
- Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept
- Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
- SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale
- RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded
- Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam
- CBG plants mark start of P4 initiative: Lokesh
- Govt bans constructions in a 100m-zone surrounding Musi
- SLBC tunnel rescue ops to be wrapped up in 2 weeks
Malabar opens new store near Subbalamma Temple
Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the jewellery major, announced its latest showroom near Subbalamma Temple, Amalapuram. Spanning an expansive 3,709-sq.
Visakhapatnam: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the jewellery major, announced its latest showroom near Subbalamma Temple, Amalapuram. Spanning an expansive 3,709-sq. ft., the new store is designed to offer customers a world-class shopping experience with an exquisite collection of jewellery across diverse designs and styles.
To celebrate this milestone, customers will receive a free silver coin with every purchase, equal to the weight of gold during the special offer valid till April 10th April. However, terms and conditions apply. The showroom marks the brand’s 20th outlet in Andhra Pradesh, further strengthening its presence and leadership in the region.
MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated that the showroom takes pride in creating jewellery that celebrates intricacy and artisanship.