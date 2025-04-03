Malabar opens new store near Subbalamma Temple

Visakhapatnam: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the jewellery major, announced its latest showroom near Subbalamma Temple, Amalapuram. Spanning an expansive 3,709-sq. ft., the new store is designed to offer customers a world-class shopping experience with an exquisite collection of jewellery across diverse designs and styles.

To celebrate this milestone, customers will receive a free silver coin with every purchase, equal to the weight of gold during the special offer valid till April 10th April. However, terms and conditions apply. The showroom marks the brand’s 20th outlet in Andhra Pradesh, further strengthening its presence and leadership in the region.

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated that the showroom takes pride in creating jewellery that celebrates intricacy and artisanship.