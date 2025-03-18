Malladi demands white paper on govt debt

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu demanded the government to come out with a white paper on the government debt.

Addressing the media at his camp office here on Monday, Vishnu stated that the government raised Rs 1.26 lakh crore within a short period of ten months after coming to power, and the public deserves transparency regarding how these funds were utilised.

He emphasised that it was the responsibility of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to address this concern.

Vishnu highlighted that the NDA government incurred a debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore, yet none of the commitments made in the Super Six have been fulfilled.

He noted that during its five-year tenure, the YSRCP government raised Rs 3.39 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.83 lakh crore was distributed to the poor and middle-class individuals through direct and indirect benefit transfers.