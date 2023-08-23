Man arrested for killing daughter

Ongole: Prakasam SP Malika Garg said that the district police arrested the man who brutally murdered his daughter over a dispute with his wife. She appreciated the investigation team for nabbing the accused seven hours after receiving the complaint.

Speaking in a press meet at the District Police Office in Ongole on Tuesday, SP Malika Garg said that the Kanigiri police received a complaint at 8.30 am from Buchiraju Venkata Narasamma of Padmapuram village in Veligandla mandal that she and her brother Srinivasulu are coming to Kanigiri for daily work in the morning.

At around 7.30 am, they observed a group of villagers gathered on the outskirts of the N Gollapalli village and discussing a schoolgirl murdered and her dead body abandoned in the bushes. She and her brother went there and found that the girl was her daughter Buchiraju Manjula, a Class VII student at ZP Girls High School in Kanigiri.

Manjula explained to the police that she was married to Buchiraju Venkateswarlu of Markondapuram village in Pamur mandal about 16 years ago, and they had two girls and one boy as children.

They were in Hyderabad until recently for masonry work and came to Kanigiri about a year ago. She complained that her husband is a drunkard and harasses her physically and mentally suspecting her fidelity.

Two months ago, she parted with her husband and joined her elder daughter in Class X at ZPHS Kanchalavaripalli, her son in Markondapuram at his grandparent’s house, but kept the second daughter Manjula with her.

The girl goes to the school in Kanigiri from Padmapuram daily. She suspected that her husband killed her daughter by bearing a grudge against her.

The SP said that the Kanigiri police investigated the case under the supervision of additional SP (Crimes) Sridhar, DSP R Ramaraju by forming special teams with Kanigiri CI A Sivarama Krishnareddy, and SI D Prasad along with their staff. They investigated the case and found that the unsuspecting victim girl went with her father and the accused, Buchiraju Venkateswarlu after the completion of the school at 4.30 pm on Monday, and he killed her with a sharp stone.

The police arrested the accused within seven hours of receiving the complaint, the SP announced.