Man arrested for murdering wife in Ongole

Ongole: Ongole DSP K V V N V Prasad on Tuesday said a person, named Battula Pitchaiah alias Vasu of Karavadi, was arrested on charge of murdering his wife, suspecting her fidelity.

The DSP said Pitchaiah married Devarapalli Sumalatha of Throvagunta village 11 years ago and they have two sons. Vasu used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver. He developed suspicion on his wife's fidelity. The couple used to quarrel regularly. He had even shifted his family to Karavadi a few months ago.

But, he continued to harass his wife. Sumalatha left her husband and went to her mother's house at Throvagunta on December 8. He went there and persuaded his wife to come back.

On December 30, Vasu asked his wife to accompany him to purchase new clothes for the family and took her to Ongole in his auto-rickshaw. After the purchase, he took her on the way to Peda Kothapalli where he stabbed her to death, the DSP said.

Later Vasu approached the Maddipadu VRO with the knife and blood-stained clothes and confessed to the crime, the DSP said.