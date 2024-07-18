Man brutally murdered in Vinukonda of Palnadu District, section 144 imposed

A brutal killing of a man shocked residents of Vinukonda in Palnadu district as a man was brutally murdered on the main road in the night. The victim was first brutally attacked and reported dead while receiving treatment.

The incident unfolded at Mundlamuru bus stand, where a man viciously attacked another man infront of the public. Local residents immediately informed the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the perpetrator responsible for the heinous crime.

The Superintendent of Police stated that the murder was motivated by personal reasons and not affiliated with any political groups. He emphasized that such acts of violence will not be tolerated in the town and urged residents to remain calm as section 144 is in effect to maintain law and order.



The SP assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

