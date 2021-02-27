Man from Prakasam in AP dies in Australia

A man from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Salisbury of Adelaide.

Harish Babu, a native of Pamidipadu of Korisapadu mandal had been residing in Australia for the last six years. Harish's wife visited India to her parents' home for delivery and was unable to return to her husband due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On Friday, Harish got into Australia via Chennai as the country lifted travel restrictions. After reaching Chennai, the woman called up her husband several times and received no response from him. She grew suspicious and alerted her neighbours who found Harish lying unconscious at his residence.

A pall of gloom descended at Harish's native place with the sudden death of him. The reason for his death is yet to be known.