Man gets 10 yrs RI in child sexual assault case

Ongole: The POCSO Court in Ongole has sentenced 46-year-old Nallagorla Sreenivasa Rao to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6000 for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. The incident occurred on September 29, 2020, in Swarna village, within the Karamchedu police station limits. The accused lured the minor, who was alone at home while her parents were at work, with promises of sweets and chocolates before committing the assault. Following a complaint from the victim’s parents, the then Sub-Inspector R Ahmad Jani registered a case under IPC Sections 363, 376(AB) r/w 511, and POCSO Act Sections 6 r/w 18. The investigation, initially led by DSP Sravanti Roy, resulted in the accused's arrest with substantial evidence.

Judge K Shailaja delivered the verdict on Monday, after reviewing witness testimonies and physical evidence presented by Special Public Prosecutor Gottipati Sreenivasa Rao. District SP B Umamaheswar praised the police team’s efficient investigation and court trial monitoring. He warned that strict action would be taken against those committing crimes against women and children, emphasising that perpetrators cannot escape judicial punishment under any circumstances.