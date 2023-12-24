Live
- Sustainable agriculture a key element in climate crisis mitigation
- APPSC releases notification for lecturer posts in Govt. Polytechnic Colleges
- College chairman assaults student in college
- BRS releases White Parer to counter Congress govt’s claims
- ‘Sari murders’ remain unsolved in UP’s Bareilly district
- Markets to remain range bound
- Mandhana scores 38 not out as India Women script historic first Test win over Australia
- Tesla recalls more than 120K vehicles over door safety issue
- Covid has increased risk of measles, brain disorder
- State BJP team all set for the general elections
Just In
Man gets 20 years RI for sexually harassing minor
Highlights
The POCSO special court in Chittoor has sentenced an alleged to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Tirupati: The POCSO special court in Chittoor has sentenced an alleged to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
In 2015, the convict, Bukka Nagarjuna, lured the girl in Tirupati and took her away. The girl was rescued after four days and brought back to Tirupati.
Police filed a case under Cr No. 165/2016 U/s 363, 376(3), IPC &sec 5(1)r/w 6 POCSO Act-2012, and the court convicted him for 20 years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000.
Tirupati district SP P Parameshwar Reddy lauded rural police for the court convicting the accused for a maximum period of imprisonment. He said the meticulous investigation of Tirupati rural police saw the culprit sentenced to 20 years RI.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS