Man gets 20 years RI for sexually harassing minor

Tirupati: The POCSO special court in Chittoor has sentenced an alleged to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

In 2015, the convict, Bukka Nagarjuna, lured the girl in Tirupati and took her away. The girl was rescued after four days and brought back to Tirupati.

Police filed a case under Cr No. 165/2016 U/s 363, 376(3), IPC &sec 5(1)r/w 6 POCSO Act-2012, and the court convicted him for 20 years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000.

Tirupati district SP P Parameshwar Reddy lauded rural police for the court convicting the accused for a maximum period of imprisonment. He said the meticulous investigation of Tirupati rural police saw the culprit sentenced to 20 years RI.