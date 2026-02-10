Man held for murder of woman in Nellore

Nellore:The Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old person allegedly responsible for killing his wife in an inebriated condition.

The accused was identified Talapala Kumar of Tadikalabazar of Nellore city. Addressing press conference here on Monday Additional Superintendent of Police Deeksha said that the accused used to stay at a woman’s house Bandi Jayalakshmi (36) after he was deserted by the parents

ASP said that the deceased allegedly (B Vijaya Lakshmi) developed extramarital marital affair with the accused.

Recently, the accused mother died of health reason on February 2 but B Vijayalakshmi did not permit T Kumar to visit his mother's final rights.

This lead T Kumar murder B Jayalakshmi with knife on February 6 and fled the spot.

Based on complaint lodged by the deceased husband, Nellore 11 Town Polics station CI G Venugopala Reddy registered the case and arrested the accused at Prasanthi Nagar in Nellore city on Monday.