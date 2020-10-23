Man held for rape attempt on 4-year-old girl in Kurnool

X
Highlights

Kurnool: A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a four-year-old girl at a village under Banaganapalle police station limits on Thursday

Kurnool: A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a four-year-old girl at a village under Banaganapalle police station limits on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rudresh, a resident of Thamada Palle village.

According to Circle Inspector B Suresh Kumar Reddy, the accused Rudresh taking the advantage of girl's loneliness, lured her with chocolates. He took her to a nearby temple and attempted to rape the girl. As the girl began to scream, the passerby rushed to the spot and caught Rudresh, said the CI.

Acting on locals' tip-off, the CI said the police arrested the accused. The girl was sent to Banaganapalli government hospital for medical checkup. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father Chinna Rayudu, a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act 376 was filed. Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO) of Dhone V Narasimha Reddy also rushed to the spot on learning about the incident. The DSP and CI also inspected the scene of offence and collected the vital clues.

