  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Man killed by unidentified persons

Man killed by unidentified persons
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A 32-year-old man was murdered at Jagananna Housing Colony near Bhagath Singh Nagar in the city in the wee hours on Saturday.

Nellore: A 32-year-old man was murdered at Jagananna Housing Colony near Bhagath Singh Nagar in the city in the wee hours on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vamsikrishna (32), a rowdy-sheeter of Bhagath Singh Colony in the city. According to official sources, some unidentified persons gained entry into the house of the deceased and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspect that an old grudge between the deceased and accused might have led to the incident.

Vedayapalem police registered a murder case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick