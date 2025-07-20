Man killed by unidentified persons

Nellore: A 32-year-old man was murdered at Jagananna Housing Colony near Bhagath Singh Nagar in the city in the wee hours on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vamsikrishna (32), a rowdy-sheeter of Bhagath Singh Colony in the city. According to official sources, some unidentified persons gained entry into the house of the deceased and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspect that an old grudge between the deceased and accused might have led to the incident.

Vedayapalem police registered a murder case and are investigating.