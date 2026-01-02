Man kills three kids; ends life in Nandyal district

Nandyal: In a shocking incident, a man killed his three children by poisoning them and later died by suicide in the district. Police said the incident occurred in Thudumaladinne village in Uyyalawada mandal. Vemulapati Surendra killed his three children aged between two and seven years before killing himself.

The bodies of Kaavyashri (7), Dhyaneshwari (4) and Surya Gagan (2) and Surendra (35) were found in the house on Thursday. Police suspect that Surendra served soft drinks laced with pesticides to the children before hanging himself. Surendra’s wife Maheshwari had died by suicide on August 16, 2025. The woman had taken the extreme step due to ill-health and since then Surendra was taking care of the children.

Police suspect that Surendra killed the children and died by suicide due to personal problems. He is believed to have resorted to the ghastly act under the influence of alcohol.

According to locals, Surendra, a construction worker, was devastated by his wife’s suicide. He was also facing financial problems and difficulty in bringing up his children all alone.

The incident sent shock waves in the region. Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.