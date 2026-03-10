Man loses sight after surgery

Tirupati: Tirupati-based engineer Girish has lodged a formal complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council against Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital here on Monday, alleging negligence that led to irreversible blindness in one eye.

Girish underwent surgery at the hospital to correct minor vision issues, recommended by friends. Post-surgery, he lost complete sight in one eye and experienced significant vision reduction in the other, forcing him to leave his job.

Despite multiple appeals, the hospital management showed no accountability, Gurish said. Girish, accompanied by his father Ravichandra and CPM leaders T Subrahmanyam and M Gangulappa, met AP Medical Council Chairman Dr Dagumati Srihari Rao and detailed the incident.

Dr Srihari Rao assured a thorough investigation by medical experts and promised strict action if negligence is confirmed, ensuring justice for the victim.