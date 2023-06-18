Man sets couple on fire in AP

A man poured petrol on the couple and set them on fire in Sajjaladinne of Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district on Saturday midnight. The condition of the duo is said to be critical.

Nallapureddy and Krishnavenamma from Vemulapalle of Ellanur mandal have been working in an industry at Sajjaladinne under Tadipatri for the past few years. Their close relative, Ramen Reddy, who works in the same industry, is addicted to alcohol due to which Nallapureddy has been reprimanding him for the last three days.

In this context, on Saturday midnight, Ramen Reddy allegedly poured petrol on Nallapureddy and Krishnaveni, who were sleeping on a bed outside and set them on fire. The couple and a girl who was sleeping there along with the couple sustained serious injuries.

The locals who noticed the incident rushed the couple to Tadipatri Hospital, however, as the condition was critical, they were taken to Kurnool for better treatment.