Man sets one-year imprisonment in rape case

Parvathipuram: The Women’s Court of Vizianagaram, Special Judge N Padmavathi has sentenced Majji Ramaraju aged 24 years, a resident of Sarai Valasa village, Pachipenta Mandal to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in connection with a rape case registered in 2021.

Speaking to the media, SP SV Madhav Reddy informed that the accused, Majji Ramaraju was acquainted with the victim, a woman from the same village. They reportedly had a physical relationship during which the accused promised to marry her and engaged in physical intimacy.

Later, when the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in 2021, she requested Ramaraju to fulfil his promise and marry her.

However, the accused refused, leading the victim to approach village elders. She lodged a formal complaint with the police.

The case was registered at Pachipenta police station in 2021, and an investigation was taken up by then CI L Appalanaidu. The accused was arrested, and based on concrete evidence and testimonies, and a charge sheet was filed in court.

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor N Shakuntala argued effectively on behalf of the police, resulting in the conviction.

District SP SV Madhav Reddy commended the police officers and legal team involved for their dedication and successful prosecution of the case, ensuring justice for the victim.