Man stabs young woman from Kakinada to death in Bengaluru

A terrible incident took place in Bengaluru of Karnataka where a young woman was attacked and killed by a young man in Murugeshpalya in the city. The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavitra Nilamani (25) from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The accused was arrested by the police after the incident.



According to the police, Leela Pavitra was working in a company. She finished her duties and came out of the office around 7.30 pm. Dinakar Banala (28), who was already there, attacked Pavitra with a knife about 15 times, causing her to die in a pool of blood due to severe injuries. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused.



Leela Pavitri studied up to M.Sc. Employed in Healthcare Management Services while Dinakar, who hails from Srikakulam, lives in a hostel in Tomaluru and works in a healthcare company. Leela Pavitra and Dinakar have been in love for the past five years.



After a few months, they decided to get married, but the family members opposed it due to their caste differences. After that Leela kept Pavitra Dinakar away. Also, when Dinakar tried to call several times, she did not respond. With this, Dinakar came to the office with an knife and attacked her indiscriminately with a knife. The young woman died on the spot. Jeevan Bimanagar police took Dinakar into custody and registered a case of murder.